MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont nonprofits and advocacy groups are asking Republican Gov. Phil Scott to issue an executive order that would prevent Vermont resources from assisting with federal immigration policy.

Scott declared his opposition to the federal “zero tolerance policy,” but a group of 22 nonprofits and advocacy organizations asked Scott Friday to officially declare that no state resources will help enforce the policy. The group, which includes the ACLU of Vermont and the Green Mountain Labor Council AFL-CIO, among others, identified entry prosecutions and the separation of parents and children as particular points of concern.

The group is planning protests across Vermont as well as an event at the U.S.-Canadian border crossing at Rouses Point, New York.





