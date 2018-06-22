Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo slammed the Department of Health and Human Services on Friday, claiming he has not been given enough information on the immigration children transported to his state.

“I know nothing from HHS. All I know is what I’m putting together,” Mr. Cuomo said on CNN’s “New Day.”

The governor estimates that 700 children were transported to New York from the border, but said no information on their specific whereabouts has been given to him. He sent a letter to HHS on Thursday.

He also explained that the state offered to provide and pay for mental health services, but there was no response from HHS as of the interview.

Mr. Cuomo said children were brought to New York because of their extensive foster care system, but the federal government put a gag rule on the agencies.

The Democrat explained that his government is canvassing the facilities across the state in order to find out for themselves how many children have been moved, where they are located, and what resources they need.

“If they won’t tell me, John [Berman], I’ll find out on my own,” Mr. Cuomo said.

New York plans to file a lawsuit against the Trump administration on behalf of immigrant children and their parents, Mr. Cuomosaid on Tuesday.

Out of the 2,300 children separated under this current policy, 500 have been reunited, CNN reported on air.





