BANGOR, Maine (AP) - An immigration checkpoint set up on Interstate 95 in Maine resulted in the arrest of a Haitian immigrant with an outstanding deportation order.

The Bangor Daily News reports that the checkpoint was in place for 11 hours Wednesday on the southbound lanes of I-95 between the towns of Howland and Lincoln in Penobscot County.

Agents also made 10 drug seizures and issued a formal warning to an immigrant who was not carrying his green card. A Homeland Security spokesman says the checkpoint was designed to be minimally intrusive.

An attorney for the Maine American Civil Liberties Union says the group is trying to learn more about the use of such checkpoints and says people should be free from “unreasonable searches and seizures.”





