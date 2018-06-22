BOSTON (AP) - A coalition of civil rights and student advocacy groups has sued the Boston Public Schools to find out how much student information the system shares with federal immigration officials.

The groups, including the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights and Economic Justice, allege in the suit that the school system and Superintendent Tommy Chang have a “disturbing practice” of giving student information to immigration authorities.

The suit stems from the deportation of an East Boston High School student. The suit says evidence used by federal officials in deportation proceedings included a school report about two students who tried unsuccessfully to start a fight.

Chang has in the past said the schools don’t share student information.

A schools spokesman said he could not comment because the system had not been served with the suit.





