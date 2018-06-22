Cynthia Nixon, a Democratic candidate for New York’s gubernatorial race, described Immigration and Customs Enforcement as “a terrorist organization” Thursday night in a speech and called for ICE to be abolished.

The actress-turned-politician came out strongly against ICE and President Trump after a week of growing outrage over the administration’s zero-tolerance immigration policy.

She shared a local news reporter’s tweet of her speaking about abolishing ICE in a church, adding her own message.

Ms. Nixon’s petition reads that “we must abolish ICE and do everything possible to shield New York families from Trump’s rogue immigration agents.”

About 700 children are currently estimated to be in New York after being separated from family at the border.

Her Democratic opponent, incumbent Gov. Andrew Cuomo, is also taking a tough stance against the administration over immigration. He announced Tuesday that his state would sue on behalf of immigrant children and their parents.





