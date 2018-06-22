President Trump ordered Friday that the national emergency regarding the North Korean threat will be extended another year.

In a letter to Congress, Mr. Trump outlined the dangerous actions of the North Korean government, including its missiles and nuclear program.

Mr. Trump wrote: “The existence and risk of proliferation of weapons-usable fissile material on the Korean Peninsula; the actions and policies of the Government of North Korea that destabilize the Korean Peninsula and imperil United States Armed Forces, allies, and trading partners in the region, including its pursuit of nuclear and missile programs; and other provocative, destabilizing, and repressive actions and policies of the Government of North Korea continue to constitute an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States. For this reason, I have determined that it is necessary to continue the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13466 with respect to North Korea.”

Mr. Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met in Singapore June 12 to broker a peace deal. The two leaders signed an agreement where North Korea pledged to begin dismantling its nuclear program, and the U.S. extended an olive branch by canceling war games with the South Korean government.

Since the meeting, Mr. Trump touted his efforts, praising his relationship with Mr. Kim.

Funny how the Fake News, in a coordinated effort with each other, likes to say I gave sooo much to North Korea because I “met.” That’s because that’s all they have to disparage! We got so much for peace in the world, & more is being added in finals. Even got our hostages/remains! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 17, 2018

On June 13, the president declared on Twitter that North Korea was no longer a nuclear threat.

Before taking office people were assuming that we were going to War with North Korea. President Obama said that North Korea was our biggest and most dangerous problem. No longer - sleep well tonight! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2018

There are no signs that the North Korea government started breaking down its Sohae Satellite Launching Ground, The Washington Times reported on Wednesday.





