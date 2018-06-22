President Trump on Friday pushed for more Republicans to be elected to tackle the immigration issue, arguing they’re needed to overcome obstruction on Capitol Hill.
Mr. Trump, who has called for a legislative fix repeatedly on immigration, is now suggesting Republicans wait until after the midterms.
Mr. Trump accused the Democrats of blocking negotiations throughout the week.
The fight over immigration reform on Capitol Hill continues Friday. The hard-line Goodlatte bill failed Thursday afternoon, and the vote over the compromise bill is delayed until next week as Republicans work to gather votes.
