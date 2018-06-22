President Trump on Friday pushed for more Republicans to be elected to tackle the immigration issue, arguing they’re needed to overcome obstruction on Capitol Hill.

Even if we get 100% Republican votes in the Senate, we need 10 Democrat votes to get a much needed Immigration Bill - & the Dems are Obstructionists who won’t give votes for political reasons & because they don’t care about Crime coming from Border! So we need to elect more R’s! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2018

Elect more Republicans in November and we will pass the finest, fairest and most comprehensive Immigration Bills anywhere in the world. Right now we have the dumbest and the worst. Dems are doing nothing but Obstructing. Remember their motto, RESIST! Ours is PRODUCE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2018

Mr. Trump, who has called for a legislative fix repeatedly on immigration, is now suggesting Republicans wait until after the midterms.

Republicans should stop wasting their time on Immigration until after we elect more Senators and Congressmen/women in November. Dems are just playing games, have no intention of doing anything to solves this decades old problem. We can pass great legislation after the Red Wave! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2018

Mr. Trump accused the Democrats of blocking negotiations throughout the week.

The fight over immigration reform on Capitol Hill continues Friday. The hard-line Goodlatte bill failed Thursday afternoon, and the vote over the compromise bill is delayed until next week as Republicans work to gather votes.





