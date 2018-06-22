President Trump threatened tariffs on the European Union Friday morning.

Mr. Trump demanded that trade barriers on the United States be lifted, or imported cars from the EU will be slapped with a tariff.

Based on the Tariffs and Trade Barriers long placed on the U.S. and it great companies and workers by the European Union, if these Tariffs and Barriers are not soon broken down and removed, we will be placing a 20% Tariff on all of their cars coming into the U.S. Build them here! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2018

The president has been aggressive on trade recently. He also hit China with tariffs on $200 billion worth of goods on Tuesday, igniting fears of a trade war with the economic powerhouse.





