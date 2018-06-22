President Trump threatened tariffs on the European Union Friday morning.
Mr. Trump demanded that trade barriers on the United States be lifted, or imported cars from the EU will be slapped with a tariff.
The president has been aggressive on trade recently. He also hit China with tariffs on $200 billion worth of goods on Tuesday, igniting fears of a trade war with the economic powerhouse.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.