A wide-ranging survey from a major academic news source included a question which is often overlooked by pollsters: What’s behind President Trump’s appeal to his loyal following? One pollster looked into it.

“In your own words, why do you support President Trump?” asked a Suffolk University/USA Today poll, which aimed that query at 431 registered voters who are steadfast Trump loyalists.

The result show a complex cross-section of what can appeal to people. A quarter of them said it’s because Mr. Trump “gets things done.” Another 12 percent support him because he “stands up” for America while 6 percent cite his policies and 6 percent say he keeps his promises.

Many appreciate Mr. Trump’s distinctive approach to the White House: 5 percent support his “businessman” approach; 4 percent appreciate that he is “not a politician” while 4 percent say he stands up for himself.

Another 4 percent say he “fights” for his cause, 4 percent says he “shakes things up” and 3 percent say Mr. Trump is “for the people.”

The source is a Suffolk University/USA Today poll of 1,000 registered U.S. voters which included 431 voters who support President Trump, and were asked to describe the reason in their own words.





