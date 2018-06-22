Donny Deutsch declared Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that President Trump voters are “like Nazis” and that the November primaries shouldn’t be a referendum on the president, but the people who supported him.

Mr. Deutsch said Trump voters are complicit in his purportedly cruel immigration policies and that Democrats should exploit that fact if they’re going to have a chance in November.

“What has to happen now is this can no longer be about who Trump is, it has to be about who we are if we’re working towards November,” he said. “We can no longer say Trump’s the bad guy. If you vote for Trump, you’re the bad guy. If you vote for Trump, you are ripping children from parents’ arms.

“What the Democrats have to do is make the next election a referendum on not who Trump is, but who you are. That’s the big difference,” he continued. “You can no longer, now as a voter — because it’s not about taxes, it’s not even about some abstract term of immigration or nationalism — if you vote for Trump then you, the voter, you, not Donald Trump, are standing at the border, like Nazis, going ‘you here, you here.’”

“And I think we now have to flip it. It’s a given the evilness of Donald Trump. If you vote, you can no longer separate yourself. You can’t say ‘well he’s OK, but.’ And I think that gymnastics and I think that jiu jitsu has to happen,” he added.





