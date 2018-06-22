RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Officials say flooding and severe weather in Virginia have closed the state capital’s airport and trapped some motorists.

Richmond International Airport tweeted that it was closing due to flooding for several hours Friday morning. Parts of Interstate 64 also shut down near the airport.

Pictures and video from witnesses in the area show traffic back-ups and travelers leaving their cars to walk to the airport. The airport tweeted that rainfall at one point during the morning was in more than of 5 inches (13 centimeters).

The National Weather Service in Wakefield issued a flood warning around 6:30 a.m. for Richmond and areas east of the city.

Henrico County firefighters reported at 6 a.m. that they rescued people from seven vehicles stuck in water.





