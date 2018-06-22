By - Associated Press - Friday, June 22, 2018

CHICAGO (AP) - Flooding in the city’s northern suburbs has forced Chicago transportation officials to temporarily shut down a train line.

Chicago Transit Authority spokesman Steve Mayberry says service on the CTA Yellow Line was suspended about 8 a.m. Friday due to water on the tracks in Skokie.

Shuttle buses were put in operation and service later resumed on the line.

The National Weather Service had issued a flash flood watch Friday morning for the Chicago area following heavy rains.


