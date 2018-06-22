CHICAGO (AP) - Flooding in the city’s northern suburbs has forced Chicago transportation officials to temporarily shut down a train line.
Chicago Transit Authority spokesman Steve Mayberry says service on the CTA Yellow Line was suspended about 8 a.m. Friday due to water on the tracks in Skokie.
Shuttle buses were put in operation and service later resumed on the line.
The National Weather Service had issued a flash flood watch Friday morning for the Chicago area following heavy rains.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.