MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, of Wisconsin, says Congress must act on immigration legislation to address what he calls a “flood of people trying to get into this country illegally.”

Johnson said in an interview Friday on WTMJ-AM that he believes a bill could get the necessary votes in the Senate, but he doesn’t know if it would find enough support to pass the House. Republicans control both the House and Senate.

Johnson says the problem is Democrats are unwilling to help pass a bill because “they like the issue.”

He says Democrats are “exploiting these very sympathetic pictures” to win elections.

But Johnson says President Donald Trump’s executive order to stop separating children from their families at the border won’t stand the test of time and “this is up to Congress to act.”





