The House Judiciary Committee will subpoena anti-Trump FBI agent Peter Strzok “very soon,” a committee member said Friday.

Speaking with HillTV, Rep. Steve Chabot, Ohio Republican, said House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte, Virginia Republican, is preparing a subpoena for Mr. Strzok.

“It’s my understanding that Chairman Goodlatte will be subpoenaing him very soon,” Mr Chabot said. “Maybe a subpoena won’t be necessary, but it looks like it probably will.”

Last week, Mr. Goodlatte began the process for subpoenaing Mr. Strzok, by officially notifying the Committee’s top Democrat. But the next day, Mr. Strzok’s attorney, Aitan Goelman, sent a letter to Mr. Goodlatte, saying his client would voluntarily appear before the Judiciary Committee and a subpoena was “wholly unnecessary.”

Mr. Strzok “has been fully cooperative with the DOJ Office of Inspector General” and will “voluntarily appear and testify before your committee and any other Congressional committee that invites him,” Mr. Goelman said in the letter.

Last week, Mr. Strzok was escorted out the FBI building and on Thursday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the agent had lost his security clearance.

A key agent in the investigation of Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email-server while Secretary of State, Mr. Strzok later joined special counsel Robert Mueller’s team probing Russian meddling in the 2016 election. He was removed from the Russia investigation after the discovery of numerous anti-Trump texts to FBI lawyer Lisa Page, with whom he was having an extramarital affair. The texts disparaged Mr. Trump and promised “we’ll stop” him from winning the election.





