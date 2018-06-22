The House passed a massive opioids bill Friday to expand treatment options, stem the flow of deadly fentanyl into the U.S. and reduce the number of addictive pills in circulation, setting the stage for Senate action and President Trump’s signature.

Approved 396-14, the measure packaged more than 50 individual bills and offered a minute of Capitol Hill comity amid bitter fights over immigration policy and social safety-net programs.

Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Greg Walden said the bipartisan effort signals that Congress is serious about reversing the prescription painkiller and heroin crisis, even if the latest bill isn’t a cure-all.

“We will be at this for a while longer,” Mr. Walden, Oregon Republican, said.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy cast the problem in personal terms, recounting how his press secretary’s brother died of an opioid overdose.

Opioid overdoses killed more than 42,000 Americans in 2016, and the official 2017 tally will probably be much worse, making the crisis a bigger killer than the HIV/AIDS epidemic at its height.

For years, Congress ramped up taxpayer investment to deal with the ballooning problem, but the latest effort changes policy to rein in the supply of opioids fueling addiction and cut red tape that puts treatment out of reach.

The effort also gave Republicans in swing districts the chance to sponsor key bills and tout their efforts on the campaign trail heading into November’s mid-term elections.

House leaders expect the Senate to consider the package, which hits pause on Medicaid-payment limits for drug treatment at certain facilities, creates a web-based “dashboard” of nationwide efforts and strategies to combat the opioid crisis and links overdose victims with follow-up treatment.

It also requires the U.S. Postal Service to demand advanced electronic data on every package from foreign posts by 2021, so customs agents can better target shipments of deadly synthetic opioids from overseas, particularly China.

Other changes would help infants who were born to addicted mothers and suffer from withdrawal, educate kids and seniors alike about the potential risks of opioids use and support laboratories that test drugs for traces of fentanyl, which can kill heroin users in small amounts and poses a danger to law enforcement officers.

The House package costs $3 billion, a price-tag that comes on top of the roughly $4 billion that Congress threw at the opioids problem in a major spending bill earlier this year. The legislation is paid for, however — mainly through changes that return money to Medicaid by allowing states to keep a greater amount of rebate dollars.

Rep. Frank Pallone, New Jersey Democrat, said his side found plenty of things to like in the package, such as allowing Medicare to pay for methadone-clinic treatment, even if it “does not adequately deal with the magnitude of the crisis that this country is facing.”

Some Democrats say Congress needs to go big and approve $100 billion over 10 years to combat the addiction crisis, akin to the campaign to tackle HIV/AIDs nearly three decades ago.

Some the opioid bills that made it through the House will travel to the Senate separately from Friday’s package.

One such bill, passed Wednesday, would streamline a set of health-privacy laws so that records of substance-abuse treatment are no longer segregated from a patient’s general medical record.

Its chief sponsor, Rep. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma, said that too often, the record isn’t sought or patients don’t disclose their past treatment, leaving doctors to treat “half a patient.”

Some privacy advocates opposed the bill, saying they feared the information would leak beyond treatment settings because of electronic breaches or unscrupulous clinicians.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.