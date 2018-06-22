Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez told her 45 million Twitter followers this week that “atrocities” are being perpetrated by the Trump administration along the U.S. southern border.

“Jenny from the block” claims the world is living in a moment “we will never forget” due to the treatment of illegal immigrants crossing into the U.S. from Mexico. The millionaire’s comments came in the wake of Mr. Trump’s decision to sign an executive order regarding the children of illegal immigrants.

The Trump administration has stressed that asylum seekers who arrive at official border crossings are not incarcerated. Only those who enter the country illegally have been separated from minors as their cases are adjudicated.

“Reading the news about the separation of children from their families, I can’t help but think about my own children,” Ms. Lopez tweeted Thursday. “I cannot fathom a world where they would be ripped from my arms, taken to a place no better than a prison far from home.”

“I feel we will never forget this moment in time,” she continued. “Bearing witness to these atrocities and that’s what they are, I can say for sure, remaining silent is not an option. As a Latino, and as you know very well, a proud Bronx born Puerto Rican American, we and the people of all different races, roots, and culture have enriched this country. But the recent rhetoric and constant dismissal of what we bring to the table has to stop. This is about basic human rights and decency.”

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told lawmakers on June 6 that congressmen are regularly granted permission to inspect border facilities and ensure compliance with a court mandate called the “Flores case.”

“These children are provided full education, medical care, dental vision,” Mr. Azar said. “They’re provided athletics, meals.”





