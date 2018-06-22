TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Republican Kansas Rep. Roger Marshall plans to travel Saturday to Texas to visit a center with tent-like shelters for hundreds of unaccompanied immigrant boys.

Marshall said Friday that he is heading to the El Paso area to assess the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border. He said he plans to meet with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials and visit the center near the Tornillo port of entry.

The federal government began housing teenage boys who entered the U.S. illegally at the Tornillo shelter last week to open space elsewhere for younger immigrant children separated from their parents in a crackdown on illegal border crossings.

The port is located about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southeast of El Paso in an area that’s mostly desert. The shelter’s tent-like structures have air conditioning.





