LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A Lincoln doctor has been accused of using patients and employees to obtain prescription drugs for his own use.

Federal court records say Dr. Jeffrey Fraser has been indicted on a weapons charge and a charge of obtaining controlled substances by fraud. He’s due in U.S. District Court for a hearing on July 11.

A phone listed for him rang busy during several calls Friday. The court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.





