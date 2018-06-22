By - Associated Press - Friday, June 22, 2018

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A Lincoln doctor has been accused of using patients and employees to obtain prescription drugs for his own use.

Federal court records say Dr. Jeffrey Fraser has been indicted on a weapons charge and a charge of obtaining controlled substances by fraud. He’s due in U.S. District Court for a hearing on July 11.

A phone listed for him rang busy during several calls Friday. The court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.


