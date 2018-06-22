LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A Lincoln doctor has been accused of using patients and employees to obtain prescription drugs for his own use.
Federal court records say Dr. Jeffrey Fraser has been indicted on a weapons charge and a charge of obtaining controlled substances by fraud. He’s due in U.S. District Court for a hearing on July 11.
A phone listed for him rang busy during several calls Friday. The court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.