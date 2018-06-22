BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Democratic state senators are pushing legislation asking Gov. John Bel Edwards to recall Louisiana National Guard troops at the Texas border, until separated families who entered illegally are reunited with their children.

The request is sponsored by New Orleans Sen. J.P. Morrell. A Senate committee advanced the legislation with a 3-1 vote Friday.

Louisiana has a three-person National Guard team and one helicopter at the border. Edwards decided the team will remain until mid-July as planned. He says the crew had no role in separating families, a policy the Trump administration enacted and then reversed.

Morrell says his legislation isn’t an attack on Edwards, but shows that Louisiana doesn’t approve of the Trump administration’s approach to illegal immigration.

The measure moves next to the full Senate for debate.





