BALTIMORE (AP) - Maryland residents have cast a record number of ballots during early voting in the state’s midterm primary election.

The Baltimore Sun cites numbers from the State Board of Elections reporting that 222,100 people had voted by the time early voting centers closed Thursday night.

The number of voters was 56 percent more than the 141,590 who went to the polls during the eight-day early voting period in the last gubernatorial primary in 2014.

Early voting prior to Tuesday’s primary was held June 14-21. The primary will select candidates for dozens of races in November including which Democrat will challenge Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

Democrats were casting more early votes than Republicans by a margin of more than 3-1, but that could reflect Hogan facing no opposition from fellow GOP members.

