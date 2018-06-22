JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant is rejecting a call to bring back Mississippi National Guard troops from the Mexican border.

The state’s Legislative Black Caucus sent the Republican governor a letter on Friday urging him to recall troops, citing President Donald Trump’s policy of family separation. The lawmakers say Trump’s executive order this week may “pause” separation of families, but urge Bryant to “reject the inhumane policy of jailing children.”

Bryant says he regards the letter as “political grandstanding” and says the guard’s “critical mission” should continue.

Last month, Bryant sent 25 guard members and three helicopters to provide aerial surveillance support.

Democratic lawmakers nationwide are asking governors to recall or not send troops.

Maryland’s Republican governor called back troops, while Massachusetts’ Republican governor reversed a decision to send them.





