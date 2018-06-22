EL PASO, Texas (AP) - New Mexico’s Democratic Senate delegation is traveling to Texas’ border with Mexico to learn more about a holding facility for immigrant children and visit border crossing points that receive immigrants seeking asylum.

U.S. Sens. Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich were scheduled to arrive Friday at a cluster of fenced-off tents on the outskirts of El Paso, where an undisclosed number of minors are being held.

The facility and others like it are a focus of concern amid confusion over President Donald Trump’s order to stop separating migrant children from families detained while crossing into the U.S. illegally.

Group prayers and protests took place Thursday evening at a church in El Paso as two women described being separated from their children as they sought asylum in the U.S.





