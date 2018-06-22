RENO, Nev. (AP) - A coalition of progressives in Nevada upset with the Trump administration’s immigration policy is urging a national association of school-based law enforcement officers to withdraw its invitation to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to speak at a school safety conference in Reno next week.

Sessions is scheduled to address the National Association of School Resource Officers at a Reno hotel-casino on Monday.

Leaders of more than a dozen labor unions, women’s, religious and minority groups sent a letter Thursday asking the association to rescind its invitation to Sessions because of the administration’s immigration policy.

They said “rolling out the welcome mat to Sessions” would demonstrate complicity with his support for the “zero tolerance” policy of separating migrant parents and children at the U.S. border.

A spokesman said the Alabama-based association had no immediate comment.





