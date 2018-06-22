The Supreme Court on Friday said the government must obtain a search warrant before demanding an individual’s cellphone location records from a telecommunications company.

In the 5-4 decision, the court said it’s a violation of the 4th Amendment for police to search a suspect’s cell-site location information (CSLI), which is stored by a telecommunications company, without a warrant.

The case arose when a defendant was convicted of a series of robberies based on his cellphone location data. He moved to suppress the evidence, saying the records were obtained without a warrant and thus violated his 4th Amendment protection.

The lower courts sided with the government, but the high court decided the 4th Amendment’s guarantee to privacy extends to new age technology.

“A person does not surrender all Fourth Amendment protection by venturing into the public sphere,” Chief Justice John G. Roberts wrote in the court’s opinion.

The government had argued the information was kept by a third party, the telecommunications company, so it did not violate the suspect’s 4th Amendment rights.

But the court said a company’s constant tracking of an individual carries concerns.

“In light of the deeply revealing nature of CSLI, its depth, breadth, and comprehensive reach, and the inescapable and automatic nature of its collection, the fact that such information is gathered by a third party does not make it any less deserving of Fourth Amendment protection,” Justice Roberts wrote.

He was joined by the courts’ four Democratic appointed justices, but the court’s four Republican appointed justices disagreed with the holding.

Justice Anthony M. Kennedy dissented, joined by Justice Samuel A. Alito and Justice Clarence Thomas.

Justice Kennedy argued the court considers business records to be held by a third-party and thus not covered by the 4th Amendment so neither should cell-site location information be considered private.

He also raised concerns with the court’s holding infringing on law enforcement’s criminal investigations.

“Cell-site records, however, are no different from the many other kinds of business records the Government has a lawful right to obtain by compulsory process,” Justice Kennedy wrote.

“Customers like petitioner do not own, possess, control, or use the records, and for that reason have no reasonable expectation that they cannot be disclosed pursuant to lawful compulsory process,” he added.

Civil liberties activists cheered the ruling.

Sen. Ron Wyden, Oregon Democrat, who has often spoken out against unchecked government surveillance, said the ruling recognizes new-age technology creates “near-perfect surveillance.”

“I have argued for years that the sheer volume of information about every single American that is collected by our phones and computers requires a fundamental rethinking of the idea that giving your information to a company means the government can get it, too,” he said.

The ruling follows a case six years ago where the court said a GPS tracking device on a suspect’s vehicle without a warrant is unconstitutional.





