CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen says Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen should resign unless she promptly implements a plan to reunite children separated from their parents at the southern border.

In the face of international outcry, President Donald Trump issued an executive order to stop separating migrant children from their parents, but confusion and uncertainty remains, with no clear plan to reunite families.

Shaheen, a Democrat, says Nielsen is responsible for what she called the “callous implementation” of an “immoral” policy.

A Homeland Security spokesman says instead of criticizing Nielsen, obstructionists in Congress should work to secure borders and protect American lives.

