Amid the outcry over illegal immigrant children separated from their families, President Trump is meeting at the White House Friday with “Angel Families” — U.S. citizens whose loved ones were killed by illegal immigrants.

Mr. Trump gave a preview of sorts of the meeting in a tweet Friday morning.

“We must maintain a Strong Southern Border,” he said. “We cannot allow our Country to be overrun by illegal immigrants as the Democrats tell their phony stories of sadness and grief, hoping it will help them in the elections. Obama and others had the same pictures, and did nothing about it!”

The president will once again put the spotlight on tragedies such as the death of Kate Steinle, who was shot and killed by an illegal immigrant in San Francisco in 2015. The gunman had been deported several times but returned to the U.S.

Some “angel parents” whose children were killed by illegal immigrants have formed a grass-roots organization in California called Fight Sanctuary State, seeking to promote more cooperation between state and local authorities with federal immigration enforcement agents.

The president spoke out about the ordeal of “angel families” during a campaign speech earlier this week.

“The media never talks about the American victims of illegal immigration — what’s happened to their children, what’s happened to their husbands, what’s happened to their wives,” Mr. Trump said. “The media doesn’t talk about the American families permanently separated from their loved ones because Democrat policies release violent criminals into our communities.”





