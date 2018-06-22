Two Connecticut men have been charged with arranging sham marriages to U.S. citizens so illegal immigrants can obtain green cards, the Justice Department announced Friday.

Jodian Stephenson, also known as Jodian Gordon, 34, of Bridgeport, and Donovan Lawrence, 62, of Milford, face federal charges of conspiracy to commit marriage fraud and six counts of making false statements. If convicted, the pair could receive a maximum sentence of five years for each count.

Mr. Stephenson is also charged with seven counts of immigration documents fraud, an offense that carries a maximum of 10 years in prison on each count.

An indictment returned earlier this month alleged Mr. Stepehnson and Mr. Lawrence arranged nine marriages that resulted in the filing of fraudulent green card applications. Mr. Stephenson is alleged to have offered an uncover law enforcement agent to a U.S. citizen, advising them on how to create the appearance they were married in exchange for $20,000, according to the indictment.





