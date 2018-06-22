LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) - A criminal case involving the University of Wyoming’s campus gun ban has been put on hold, pending a separate civil action against the university seeking to challenge the legality of the ban.

The Laramie Boomerang reports Uinta County delegate Lyle Williams was cited during the Wyoming State Republican Party Convention held at the university in April after openly carrying a firearm in the campus without permission.

The university’s regulation states that people carrying a dangerous weapon in a university facility are required to turn it in to the university police department or they will be asked to leave. Failing to leave can result in a trespassing citation.

Williams says the university’s regulation conflicts with the Wyoming Firearms Freedom Act.

William’s Thursday trial was put on hold, pending the separate civil action by Williams against the university.

