A Honduran national living in Louisiana was convicted of federal charges of sexually exploiting a minor and possessing child pornography, the Department of Justice reported Friday.

Victor Zelaya-Funez, who was living in the United States illegally, coerced and enticed a girl into sending him sexually explicit pictures and videos of herself. He threatened to tell the girl’s parents about the images of her if she did not give in to his demands, the government said.

In other private messages between the two, Zelaya-Funez told the girl he cared for and wanted to take her to the movies, according to court documents.

Zelaya-Funez faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in a federal prison on the sexual exploitation conviction and a “significant” prison term for child pornography possession. He will also be required to pay fines, restitution and deportation after his release.

"The aggressive prosecution of illegal aliens engaged in the sexual exploitation of children is a top priority of the U.S. Department of Justice generally and this office in particular," said U.S. Attorney Brandon J. Fremin.





