Gerod Martin, a 21-year-old Oregon Army National Guardsman, is being disciplined for a Facebook post where he discussed “executing” people caught illegally entering the U.S from Mexico, The Oregonian reported Friday.

Maj. Stephen Bomar, a spokesman for the Oregon Military Department, told The Oregonian that Mr. Martin will face repercussions over a comment he posted on the Facebook page for a fundraiser established to help immigrant families separated at the Mexican border.

“Waste of money….” Mr. Martin wrote on the “Reunite an immigrant parent with their child” Facebook page Wednesday. “They’re lucky we aren’t executing them.”

The comment was later deleted from Facebook, but not without attracting the attention of Mr. Martin’s superiors.

“We started looking at it and trying to decide if someone had hacked his account,” the spokesman told KATU News.

Ultimately the guardsman admitted posting the comment, he said.

“This was a clear violation in uniform to say anything like that, or anything political because we enforce the policies of our politicians,” said the spokesman. “One of our policies is to conduct yourself as though you’re a servicemember 24/7. Even if you are working a civilian job you are still part of our team and need to remember to have those values wherever you go.”

“That was just a horrific comment. I think we all saw what it was, even if he is not showing military uniform that is just a horrific comment,” the spokesman added.

Mr. Martin joined the Guard in December 2013 and most recently held the role of military police officer, The Oregonian reported. He could not be reached for comment, the report said.

The Facebook page was created last Saturday to raise funds for the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, or RAICES, a non-profit that claims to offer free and low-cost legal services to immigrants in central and south Texas. The page was launched former Facebook employees and raised over $19 million in its first week amid outrage spurred by the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” immigration policies that have resulted in migrant families being separated at the border.





