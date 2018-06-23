RENO, Nev. (AP) - The Nevada Democrat trying to unseat Republican Sen. Dean Heller kicked off her state party’s convention Saturday with an attack on his wavering positions on immigration, health care and Planned Parenthood.

Rep. Jacky Rosen told hundreds of sign-waving delegates at a Reno hotel-casino that Heller has turned his back on working-class Nevadans. He tells one thing, then votes lock-step with President Donald Trump.

“Nevadans have had enough,” the first-term congresswoman said.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is the keynote speaker at the convention in the high-stakes Western battleground state.

Heller is the only Senate Republican up for re-election in November in any state Hillary Clinton carried in 2016.

Trump is headlining Nevada’s GOP convention with Heller in Las Vegas Saturday afternoon and appearing at a fundraiser on his behalf.

The president helped persuade Danny Tarkanian, the son of legendary UNLV basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian, to drop his combative primary challenge against Heller from the right three months ago.

“Today, Donald Trump is rewarding him all over again,” Rosen said. “The president is on his way to Las Vegas right now for a private fundraiser for Sen. Heller, where big money donors are writing checks for as much as $50,000.”

“Together, you and I are going to spend the next five months holding Sen. Heller accountable for everything he’s been doing wrong in Washington,” she told the convention before Warren was due to take the stage.

The Massachusetts senator mentioned as a potential presidential contender in 2020 was headed to Las Vegas later Saturday for a Democratic primary.

Other speakers in Reno Saturday include Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, the first Latina elected to the U.S. Senate in 2016, and Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak, who is trying to become the first Democrat elected governor in Nevada in 20 years after he beat back a primary challenger who portrayed him as too conservative.

Rosen, a former leader of a synagogue in Las Vegas whose grandparents are immigrants, said Heller should use his clout to make sure children are not “ripped out of the arms of parents” and described the administration’s “latest solution” to a disjointed immigration policy as “indefinite family detention.”

“It’s wrong, it’s immoral,” she said. “If Sen. Heller cares about doing what’s right, he should have the backbone to personally talk to President Trump today about putting an end to this humanitarian crisis that has traumatized so many children.”

A coalition of Nevada progressives taking aim at the Trump administration’s immigration policy plan to try to disrupt a school safety conference at a Reno hotel-casino on Monday where U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is scheduled to give the keynote address.

Cortez Masto said Friday at a news conference with the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada that the Trump administration’s executive order intended to address the separation of children from their families at the U.S. border is no better than the existing policy.

“The executive order that this administration signed still wants to put children and their families behind bars and treat them like criminals. This is outrageous,” said the Nevada Democrat.

“That is the zero-tolerance policy that this administration under Jeff Sessions implemented and they have not changed that policy,” she said.





