Republican South Carolina state Rep. Katie Arrington, a U.S. House of Representatives candidate recently endorsed by President Trump, was seriously injured in fatal car wreck, her campaign said Saturday.

Ms. Arrington, 47, was involved in a deadly automobile accident Friday evening en route to an award ceremony in Hilton Head, her campaign said in a statement.

“Katie was the passenger in the car traveling southbound on Highway 17, when a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction — northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 17 — struck the vehicle containing Katie and her friend,” said a statement posted on her campaign’s Facebook page.

“Katie sustained a fracture in her back and several broken ribs, as well as injuries that required Katie to undergo major surgery including the removal of a portion of her small intestine and a portion of her colon. Additionally, the main artery in her legs has a partial collapse and will require a stint. Additional surgeries will be required including one likely today; and it is likely that Katie will remain hospitalized for the next two weeks,” the statement said.

The driver of the other vehicle died at the scene, local media reported. Their identity was not immediately disclosed.

Ms. Arrington’s friend, Jacqueline Goff, was hospitalized with serious injuries, said Charleston County Sheriff’s Capt. Roger Antonio, WCSC reported.

Ms. Arrington has represented South Carolina’s 94th district in the state House since January 2017. She is running for Congress in the November midterms and recently defeated incumbent Rep. Mark Sanford in the state’s June 12 GOP primary.

“I fully endorse Katie Arrington,” Mr. Trump tweeted on the afternoon of the primary. “She is tough on crime and will continue our fight to lower taxes. VOTE Katie!”

Mr. Trump commented on the crash from his Twitter account late Saturday morning.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Representative Katie Arrington of South Carolina, including all of those involved in last nights car accident, and their families,” Mr. Trump tweeted.

Democratic nominee Joe Cunningham tweeted earlier Saturday that he is suspending all campaign activities until further notice.





