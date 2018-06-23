Four in 10 people recently surveyed favor ejecting President Trump from office, pollsters said Friday.

“Based on what you have read or heard, do you believe that President Trump should be impeached and removed from office, or don’t you feel that way?” pollsters at SSRS, an independent research company, asked 1,012 respondents during a telephone survey conducted this month on behalf of CNN.

Forty-two percent of people surveyed said Mr. Trump should be impeached, according to the results of the poll. Fifty-one percent who said they opposed removing him from office, and 7 percent said they had no opinion either way.

The poll was conducted between June 14 and 17, over 500 days into Mr. Trump’s administration, amid the president facing heightened scrutiny over factors including his “zero tolerance” immigration policy and special counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing Russian probe.

Mr. Mueller is investigating possible ties between the Russian government and 2016 Trump campaign, and so far his probe has resulted in criminal charges for 20 people with links to either. A similar poll conducted earlier this month by Suffolk University/USA TODAY, meanwhile, found that 58 percent of respondents said they would support impeaching Mr. Trump if he pardons himself from any potential charges brought against him personally.

Roughly one-third of respondents surveyed in 2014 said they supported impeaching former President Barack Obama, according to the results of a CNN poll taken during his second term in office. Fewer than 30 percent, meanwhile, favored impeaching former President Bill Clinton at the height of the scandal surrounding his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky, according to CNN/Time polls conducted in 1998.

Forty-three percent of respondents surveyed by Harris in March 1974 said they supported impeaching then-President Richard Nixon, CNN reported Friday — a single point more than the 42 percent in favor of punting the current president. Nixon ultimately resigned months later as the House of Representatives was considering impeachment.





