LOGANSPORT, Ind. (AP) - A sculpture dedicated to immigrants will be erected in downtown Logansport.

The Logansport Pharos-Tribune reports that the sculpture will be carved out of white Italian marble, depicting a family of luggage-toting immigrants, including a mother, a father and a child.

The 12,000-pound sculpture will stand about 13 feet high in Heritage Park. Money was raised through a series of dinners dating back to 2013.

The Logansport Parks and Recreation Board approved the request to erect the sculpture on June 13.

Supporters believe the piece could be finished by next June, though they may need more money. They say it will honor the many different nationalities that have immigrated to Logansport.

About $60,000 has been raised.

Information from: Pharos-Tribune, http://www.pharostribune.com





