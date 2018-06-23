Vinnie Paul, a drummer and co-founding member of Grammy-nominated metal band Pantera, has died at the age of 54.

“Vincent Paul Abbott aka Vinnie Paul has passed away,” the group said in a statement Friday. “Paul is best known for his work as the drummer in the bands Pantera and Hellyeah. No further details are available at this time. The family requests you please respect their privacy during this time.”

Born in 1964 in Abilene, Texas, Paul formed Pantera with his brother, “Dimebag” Darrell Abbott, in 1981. The group released nine studio albums prior to dissolving in 2000, earning four Grammy Award nominations in the interim for Best Metal Performance.

Paul launched a new band with his brother in 2003, Damageplan, but that group disintegrated the following year after Abbott was shot and killed during a concert in Columbus, Ohio. He later formed Hellyeah, a heavy metal supergroup, and he said in November that he was at work on the band’s sixth record.

“Just so broken hearted and in shock. I’m struggling to write this but we want to thank you all for your kind words and support in this tragic time,” Hellyeah guitarist Tom Maxwell wrote on the group’s Facebook page Saturday. “We don’t have much info to give you other then Vinnie is now with Dime and they are together in a better place.”

“Sadness, shock, confusion, anger, despair. We feel it all together,” the post said. “Hug your loved ones and keep them close. Thank you all again for all your love. Vinnie will be and is greatly loved and missed but his music will live forever. Crank it loud today and scream to the heavens so he can hear you.”

Fellow musicians reflected on the drummer’s passing as news of his death spread on social media over the weekend.

“Shocked and saddened to hear of Vinnie Paul’s passing. A true original,” tweeted Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler. “Had some good laughs when we toured with @Pantera. Gone too soon.”

“Rest in peace, Vinnie,” said Kiss co-founder Gene Simmons. “Our prayers and good wishes go to his family, friends and fans.”

Pantera was nominated for Grammy awards for the band’s songs “I’m Broken,” “Suicide Note Pt. 1,” “Cemetery Gates” and “Revolution Is My Name.” The band’s seventh studio record, “Far Beyond Driven,” reached the top slot on the Billboard 200 chart following its release in 1994.





