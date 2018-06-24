A Virginia state delegate for the town where Sarah Huckabee Sanders was refused service Friday night criticized the restaurant owner with the ultimate Trump-country insult — she has ties to Hollywood.

Del. Ben Cline, a Republican who also is running for the U.S. House this November, dropped the “Meryl bomb” Saturday in a tweet apologizing to Mrs. Sanders, the chief White House spokeswoman.

“On behalf of my hometown of Lexington, I want to apologize for the rudeness of one liberal New York transplant (who also happens to be Meryl Streep’s cousin),” he wrote of restaurateur Stephanie Wilkinson, who since Friday night has doubled down and said she would kick Mrs. Sanders out again.

“We hope you will come back and enjoy our area’s true southern hospitality,” he concluded.

The Washington Times could not confirm that Ms. Wilkinson is in fact Ms. Streep’s cousin.





