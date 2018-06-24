Republican Rep. Bob Goodlatte has invited White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders back to Lexington, Virginia, saying the rude reception she received at the Red Hen restaurant didn’t reflect the “kind and caring people” of his district.

Mr. Goodlatte, who represents the Sixth Congressional District, reached out Saturday to Ms. Sanders, a day after she was kicked out of the eatery by owner Stephanie Wilkinson, who cited her opposition to the Trump administration.

“What @PressSec experienced in Lexington last night is very unfortunate and doesn’t reflect accurately upon the kind and caring people of Lexington that I know,” tweeted Mr. Goodlatte. “There are many great innovative businesses in #VA06 that I hope you’ll come to back to visit.”

Ms. Wilkinson told the Washington Post that she asked Ms. Sanders to leave the restaurant after huddling with her staff, adding that “I would have done the same thing again.”

Ms. Sanders replied, “That’s fine. I’ll go,” and left with her party of eight, according to Ms. Wilkinson.

Mr. Goodlatte, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, has represented the solidly Republican district since 1993.





