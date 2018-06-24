Rep. Elijah Cummings, Maryland Democrat, is certainly no fan of the Trump administration, but he said Sunday that the Red Hen owner should have served White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

“As far as the restaurant incident, I think the restaurant owner should have served her. I really do,” Mr. Cummings said on CBS-TV’s “Face the Nation.”

“Restaurant should have served them,” @RepCummings says after @PressSec was kicked out of Virginia restaurant — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) June 24, 2018

At the same time, he blamed the increasingly vicious political climate in large part on President Trump.

“But this tone is horrible,” Mr. Cummings said. “But again, I think President Trump has created this. Since he’s become president and even before, he’s basically given people license to state things that are ugly and those things then turn into actions, as we can now see.”

Citing her opposition to the Trump administration, Red Hen owner Stephanie Wilkinson asked Ms. Sanders to leave the eatery in Lexington, Virginia, about 200 miles from Washington, D.C.

Ms. Sanders left with her party of eight. She confirmed the incident Saturday on Twitter after the story broke.

“We’ve got to get away from this and we’ve got to concentrate on what is important at this moment,” Mr. Cummings said.





