A conservative lawmaker late Saturday challenged media reports that the Department of Justice gave members of Congress documents related to the probe of Russian eletion meddling.

Late Saturday, the Associated Press reported the Justice Department this week turned over some of the documents related to the Russia investigation.

But Rep. Mark Meadows, North Carolina Republican, called the report “not accurate” and said the department provided merely a fraction of what lawmakers subpoenaed.

“New reports of DOJ/FBI compliance with document requests are NOT accurate. While they have turned over additional documents, the new documents represent a small percentage of what they owe,” Mr. Meadows Tweeted.

“The notion that DOJ/FBI have been forthcoming with Congress is false,” he continued.

Mr. Meadows was responding to an Associated Press report saying the Justice Department “partially complied” with lawmakers’ request. The news organization quoted a spokesperson for House Speaker Paul Ryan, Wisconsin Republican.

“Our efforts have resulted in the committees finally getting access to information that was sought months ago, but some important requests remain to be completed,” the spokesperson, AshLee Strong, said in a statement Saturday.

“Additional time has been requested for the outstanding items, and based on our understanding of the process we believe that request is reasonable. We expect the department to meet its full obligations to the two committees,” the statement continued.

Lawmakers had requested millions of Russia documents, but the Justice Department had only turned over thousands of pages, sparking Mr. Meadows’ Twitter ire.

Ms. Strong told the AP that the Justice Department asked for me time to deliver the rest of the documents.

Republicans on the House Judiciary and Government Oversight committees had given the Justice Department and FBI, a Friday deadline to turn over the documents related to the FBI’s Russia investigation and its handling of probe into Hillary Clinton’s emails when she was secretary of state.

Lawmakers on both committees had threatened to Justice Department officials in contempt, including Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.





