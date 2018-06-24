A former Obama administration official has accused White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders of breaking ethics rules by confirming reports that she was kicked out of a Lexington, Virginia, restaurant by its anti-Trump owner.

Walter Shaub, who served as director of the Office of Government Ethics under President Barack Obama before being replaced last year by President Trump, said Saturday she violated the Code of Federal Regulations by using her official Twitter account to respond Saturday to the flurry of media coverage.

“Sarah, I know you don’t care even a tiny little bit about the ethics rules, but using your official account for this is a clear violation of 5 CFR 2635.702(a). It’s the same as if an ATF agent pulled out his badge when a restaurant tried to throw him/her out,” tweeted Mr. Shaub.

Sarah, I know you don’t care even a tiny little bit about the ethics rules, but using your official account for this is a clear violation of 5 CFR 2635.702(a). It’s the same as if an ATF agent pulled out his badge when a restaurant tried to throw him/her out. https://t.co/Fj6OfBAdew — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 23, 2018

The referenced section prohibits government employees from using their public office for private gain by “inducement or coercion of benefits.”

SEE ALSO: Bob Goodlatte invites Sarah Huckabee Sanders back to Lexington, Va., after Red Hen incident

“An employee shall not use or permit the use of his Government position or title or any authority associated with his public office in a manner that is intended to coerce or induce another person, including a subordinate, to provide any benefit, financial or otherwise, to himself or to friends, relatives, or persons with whom the employee is affiliated in a nongovernmental capacity,” says the section, as per the Legal Information Institute website.

According to Red Hen owner Stephanie Wilkinson, Ms. Sanders offered no resistance after being asked to leave, saying, “That’s fine. I’ll go,” according to the account in the Washington Post.

Her party of eight offered to pay for the food they had already been served, but Ms. Wilkinson told them it was “on the house.”

The story was picked up by media outlets Friday after Red Hen waiter Jaike Foley-Schultz said on Facebook that Ms. Sanders had been asked to leave the restaurant, adding that he had served her “for a total of 2 minutes before my owner asked her to leave and she complied.”

Critics of Ms. Sanders said she hurt the restaurant’s business by touching off a deluge of Yelp reviews, although the comments were both negative and positive, while her backers said she had little choice but to respond to what had become a national story.

No more than the waiter, Jaike Foley-Schultz, violated customer privacy and business ethics by initiating public social media posts naming her and her family. That is what made it public interest. pic.twitter.com/NDu0krjCYA — Michael (@TheDarkerLife) June 24, 2018

Ms. Wilkinson said she made the decision to confront Ms. Sanders after conferring with her staff, citing the press secretary’s work for the “inhumane and unethical” Trump administration.

The Red Hen in Lexington, Virginia, is not affiliated with the Red Hen restaurant in Washington, D.C.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.