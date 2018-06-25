President Trump on Monday questioned if it was “highly illegal” when Sen. Mark Warner, Virginia Democrat, joked that he inside information about special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

“Why is Senator Mark Warner (D-VA), perhaps in a near drunken state, claiming he has information that only he and Bob Mueller, the leader of the 13 Angry Democrats on a Witch Hunt, knows? Isn’t this highly illegal. Is it being investigated?” Trump tweeted Monday evening, ahead of an appearance at a rally in South Carolina.

Mr. Warner claimed he was joking Friday night when told people attending at Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee event that more details would be forthcoming in the special counsel’s probe into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 election.

The top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, Mr. Warner told more than 100 guests in attendance they should “buckle up” for “a wild couple of months” in the Mueller probe.

“If you get me one more glass of wine, I’ll tell you stuff only Bob Mueller and I know. If you think you’ve seen wild stuff so far, buckle up. It’s going to be a wild couple of months,” Mr. Warner was quoted as saying, according to Politico.

Trump has been critical of the Mueller probe, frequently calling it a “witch hunt” and “hoax.”





