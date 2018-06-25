MAGA hats are boorish and ruin the atmosphere, a Chicago bar has decided.

Replay Lincoln Park, which describes itself as a video game/bar/arcade, posted on its Facebook page at the weekend that it wanted “to maintain a ‘classy environment’.”

“Replay Lincoln Park has implemented a new and strictly enforced dress code. No face tattoos, no specific hats, please see below. Let’s keep it classy Chicago,” the bar wrote.

It illustrated the “no specific hats” rule with an image of one specific one — the red “Make America Great Again” caps that became the symbol of President Trump’s campaign.

The other photo to illustrate lack of class was an apparently intoxicated man (his pupils and irises aren’t visible) with a “666” and Satanic pentagram tattoos on his face.

The policy was announced Saturday, the same day that White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed an account that she had been kicked out of a Virginia restaurant for the crime of being a member of the Trump administration.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.