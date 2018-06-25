Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher will testify Thursday before House Judiciary Committee, according to a statement released Monday.

The two are expected to answer questions about actions taken by the Justice Department and FBI in the run to the 2016 election. They will also hear from lawmakers about a report issued earlier this month by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Bob Goodlatte, Virginia Republican, had called on Mr. Wray and Mr. Rosenstein to testify after Mr. Horowitz’s report was released.





