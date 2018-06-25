Radio host Rush Limbaugh says laughter is the best medicine for dealing with explosive rhetoric by California Rep. Maxine Waters.

The man behind the golden “EIB microphone” says the most practical way to respond to Mrs. Waters‘ recent rhetoric in Los Angeles is mockery, given that an ethics investigation will result in cries of racism by her surrogates. The California Democrat told voters on Saturday that they should confront members of the Trump administration in restaurants, department stores and other public places since “God” is on their side regarding immigration policy.

“Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up,” Ms. Waters said. “And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”

Mr. Limbaugh noted that even House Minority Nancy Pelosi opted to distance herself from the marching orders.

“Now, don’t misunderstand me,” the conservative said. “I’m not not taking seriously what she’s advocating. But even Pelosi has seen the necessity of swatting away what Maxine is suggesting. Pelosi realizes that Auntie Maxine is not going to deliver them the House majority. And in some cases it may be best to just leave Auntie Maxine alone and let her go. Just let her continue to descend into whatever pit of insanity that she’s descending into. Just stand aside.”

“There’s also another old rule of thumb,” he continued. “Never get into an argument with an idiot, because people watching will not be able to tell the difference in you and the idiot. But on the other side of that, this is serious. This woman is promoting and inciting mobs. Are we just supposed to stand by and let it happen? … I think the proper way depends on each individual case. There’s not a blanket answer to how to deal with these kinds of things. In Maxine’s case, she’s clearly an order of fries short of a Happy Meal.”

Mrs. Pelsoi claimed on Monday that President Trump’s “lack of civility has provoked” others in ways that are “predictable but unacceptable.”

“As we go forward, we must conduct elections in a way that achieves unity from sea to shining sea,” she tweeted.





