The demonstrators who’ve been hounding Trump administration officials reportedly zeroed in on a new target Monday night — and missed him.
According to Maggie Haberman of the New York Times, the target is White House senior adviser Stephen Miller.
“Protestors of the administration’s immigration policies gathered outside Stephen Miller’s elite apartment complex in Washington DC tonight,” she tweeted.
However, Mr. Miller apparently was not at home Monday night.
“Pretty sure Stephen Miller is with the super elite in South Carolina tonight,” wrote Philip Rucker of the Washington Post, going on to note the collateral damage.
“His neighbors get to hear the protesters instead,” he wrote.
