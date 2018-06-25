Investigators believe a 77-year-old resident set a fire at the California retirement home where he lives to target first responders in a shooting.

Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna says that’s based off a preliminary investigation conducted after Monday morning’s shooting.

The suspect, Thomas Kim, was arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and arson. He’s being held on $2 million bail.

Luna says two explosive devices were found in Kim’s apartment and police rendered them safe. Police also recovered a revolver after arresting Kim.

Long Beach Fire Capt. Dave Rosa, who had worked for the department for 17 years, was shot and killed.

A second firefighter and another resident at the retirement home were wounded.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.