A construction-site explosion at Coryell Memorial Hospital in Gatesville, Texas, killed one worker and hospitalized 11 others, local media reported.

Temple TV station KCEN reported that a building collapse occurred Tuesday afternoon, setting off an active fire and a multi-vehicle emergency response.

According to witnesses, a generator exploded in an extension that the hospital was constructing. Damage to the town’s electrical grid knocked out most of the power in Gatesville, a small community of 12,000 people about 35 miles west of Waco.

Emergency Manager Bob Harrell of Coryell County said all the victims were construction workers and that no hospital staff or patients were hurt. Nevertheless, all the 25-bed hospital’s patients and people in two nearby nursing homes were evacuated.

Officials do not suspect foul play, KCEN, the NBC affiliate for Central Texas, reported.





