Democratic state attorneys general filed a lawsuit Tuesday asking a judge to step in and officially put an end to family separations at the border.

The 17 states and the District of Columbia say the Trump administration is violating illegal immigrants’ due process rights and breaking asylum laws by separating and failing to quickly reunite families.

And the states say President Trump’s executive order last week ending new family separations doesn’t go far enough.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in the state of Washington.

It joins other cases already underway in California, Washington, D.C., and elsewhere over the separations.

The states claim they have standing to sue because unaccompanied alien children (UAC) are placed with families inside their borders, which the attorneys general said should give the states an interest in what happens next.





