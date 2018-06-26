President Trump says in a fundraising email that Democrats “only care about ‘equal rights’ if you’re a liberal,” citing the left’s harassment of his top advisers and declaring, “not on my watch.”

Two days after Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California urged Americans to harass Trump officials in public, the Trump campaign issued a warning in the email Tuesdaynight.

The email, entitled “Harassment,” states:

“Sarah Huckabee Sanders was kicked out of a restaurant.

“[Homeland Security Secretary] Kirstjen Nielsen was harassed in her own home.

“Homeland Security staffers have been warned of ‘increased threats’ from the open borders mob.

“…And now Democrat Maxine Waters is calling for MORE HARASSMENT of the Silent Majority. The Left is trying to bully and buy their way back into power. Not on my watch. I will always stand up for you.”

The president said in the solicitation that Democrats are guilty of a double-standard.

“Can we finally admit the truth? Democrats only care about ‘equal rights’ if you’re a liberal,” he said.

Referring to the partisan debate over separation of illegal immigrant families, the president added, “But if you believe a country MUST have borders, the Left doesn’t want you to have a voice in America. It’s time to defend our principles and the agenda America proudly voted for.”

Mrs. Sanders was asked to leave a restaurant Friday night in Lexington, Virginia, by the owner, who said her employees oppose the administration’s policies.





