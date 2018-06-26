The government is now staring at $100 trillion in total debt, the Congressional Budget Office said Tuesday, chronicling the disastrous trajectory of federal fiscal health.

The eye-popping figure came as part of the CBO’s latest long-term budget projections, which look out over the 30-year window and saw plenty of grim new.

Spending will surge, while taxes will only tick up slightly, producing deep annual deficits that will amass into a potentially catastrophic debt.

CBO analysts said debt held by the public, which is 78 percent of gross domestic product today, will reach 152 percent in 2048. And given that GDP will be $65 trillion that year, it means a debt total of $98.8 trillion.

CBO also projected that Social Security will become insolvent early in the 2030s.

“Lawmakers need to come to the table and address this situation before it gets further out of hand,” said the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

The government’s finances have been slipping for about a decade, dating back to the massive infusion of spending and tax cuts designed to counter the 2008 Wall Street collapse.

A brief respite when Republicans took over control of the House in 2011 has dissipated, and Congress over the past six months has approved deep tax cuts and major discretionary spending hikes.

But the biggest drivers of the debt, CBO said, are programs such as Social Security and Medicare, which are growing with the aging population. The number of people in the workforce to support those programs, meanwhile, isn’t keeping up.

Interest on the debt will also eat up the budget, rising from less than 2 percent of GDP to more than 6 percent in three decades.

All told, government spending will eat up nearly 30 percent of GDP, or about 50 percent more than it does today.

Meanwhile tax revenue is projected to rise slowly — and will still be below 20 percent of GDP in 2048.

Debt, projected to reach 152 percent in 2048, will be the worst in U.S. history, “by far” surpassing even the worst years of World War II, the CBO said.

“We knew already that federal debt was heading towards unsustainable levels,” said Shai Akabas, director of economic policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center, “but the new projections give us a picture of just how bad the problem will be in 30 years, when our children and grandchildren will have to foot the bill.”





